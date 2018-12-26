Sexy Heels to Ring in the New Year

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Dec. 26, 2018 3:00 AM
2019 is almost here and it sure came quick, didn't it?
But before you start setting those resolution plans in place, have you made plans for the 31st? Just saying, because if you are heading out to ring in the new year, chances are you're getting dolled up. And as anyone that's ever gone full out with their look knows, you can't complete it without a killer pair of heels. So for the new year we say go bold with glitter, metallic tones and rhinestones.
Even better, these picks are all very wallet friendly.
BUY IT: Wide Fit Snake Metallic Platform Heels, $20 at Boohoo
BUY IT: Pointed Toe Diamante & Clear 2 Part Heels, $20 at Boohoo
Article continues below
BUY IT: Metallic Snake Effect Square Toe Heels, $20 at Boohoo
BUY IT: Multi Strap Chunky Buckle Block Heels, $20 at Boohoo
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
BUY IT: Pointed Toe Clear Mule Heels, $22 at Boohoo
Article continues below
Don't mind if we do.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Meaningful Way Bode Miller and His Family Honored Their Daughter on Christmas 5 Months After Her Death
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?