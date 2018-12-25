Bethenny Frankel has a new man in her life.

The Real Housewives of New York City star became Instagram official with her rumored beau, Paul Bernon. The two of them jetted off to the Dominican Republic for the holidays and Frankel posted about it on the social media website.

One picture with Bernon showed them enjoying the sunset from a room that overlooked the ocean and hills. In a second picture, Frankel and Bernon posed together closely with her head on his cheek. "Bye bye Dominican Republic," she wrote. "What a beautiful country of beautiful people. #healingretreat"

Frankel did not elaborate on what exactly her "healing retreat" consisted of, but she did reveal on Dec. 17 that she was "5 minutes from dying" after suffering an allergic reaction from fish.