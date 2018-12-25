Robin Thicke Engaged to Girlfriend April Love Geary

There aren't any blurred lines here!

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are now engaged. The "Lost Without U" singer popped the question to his girlfriend on Christmas Eve as they sat at a dinner table surrounded by their loved ones.

Geary announced their engagement on Instagram after posting photos of them in front of a Christmas tree and a video of the proposal. "YES YES 1000x YES," she captioned the photos.

It has been quite the momentous year for Thicke and his 24-year-old fiancée. Geary gave birth to their first child together, Mia Love Thicke, on Feb. 22. Thicke has another son named Julian Thicke, who he had with his ex Paula Patton.