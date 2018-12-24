Kendall Jenner Pokes Fun at ''Awkward'' Family Christmas Photo

Kendall Jenneris letting her nieces and nephews take the spotlight in this year's Christmas card.

The Kardashian family Christmas card was revealed on Christmas Eve morning, and to the dismay of some fans, Kendall was not included in the adorable picture. Khloe revealed that Kendall "thought it was cuter that it was just the babies and the mommies," so she stayed in the background this time around.

While Kendall may have decided not to star in the photo, she still had some fun making jokes about her absence from the kid-filled picture. Both she and Kylie Jenner shared their own pictures with Kendall edited in to the photo. She even jokes, "HA well this is awkward."

In one of the pics, Kendall is dramatically laying across the white floor, and in the other, her face is simply cropped over every body else's.

Those modeling poses earned her the accomplishment of being the world's highest-paid model for 2018. According to Forbes, the 22-year-old earned $22.5 million between June 2017 and June 2018.