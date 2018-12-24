Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley ''Thankful'' 2-Year-Old Son Is Finally Speaking

Instagram
Jenni "Jwoww'' Farley has a lot to be grateful for this holiday season.
The Jersey Shore star shared a video of her son Greyson's progress with learning to speak and understand language. In the YouTube video, Greyson is seen in May 2018, when he doesn't appear to respond to Jenni's questions. Then, the video fast forwards to two weeks ago and shows Greyson saying words like "hot."
In November, Jenni shared that the two-year-old was diagnosed with Autism after months of struggling with speech development problems. "This is @greysonmathews with his amazing ABA therapist Nashwa from @wecareautismservices...Grey was recently diagnosed with autism. He's also been in early intervention for over 6 months now and doing amazing," the mother-of-two shared.
Jenni first revealed her son's developmental struggles on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which was a nerve-wracking moment for the reality star.
JWoww told her fans, ""To everyone that tuned into @jerseyshore last night and messaged, commented etc about @greysonmathews with similar stories or just showing love I cant thank you enough."
She continued, "As a mother, I will go to the moon and back for my kids... no question. I live my life differently because of them. To find out Greyson is 'behind' or 'delayed' crushed me... but only for a moment... that moment came from wanting to have 'perfect children' and 'how could this happen to me?'"
Since then, JWoww and her estranged husband Roger Mathews have sought every form of treatment in order to help their son. She has also continued to speak out about their journey in the hopes of keeping "the conversation going."
"I think sharing stories and educating each other is one of the best way to break the stigma when it comes to your child hitting developmental parts and on the chart. We just want the best for our kids. It's going to be okay, regardless of the situation," JWoww shared.
Greyson's struggles are happening amidst Jenni and Roger's dramatic divorce and custody battle. They announced their split in September, but the tense situation has escalated among Roger's claim that Jenni is turning their kids against him. Jenni was later granted a temporary restraining order against Roger following an argument at Jenni's home.