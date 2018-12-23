Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia James Union Wade isn't even two months old yet and she already has top-notch music taste. Is anyone surprised?

Kaavia is Union and Wade's first child together, and she was born via surrogate on Nov. 7. The Bring It On star has been open about her struggles with infertility and has been discussing it even more since Kaavia came into the world.

On Sunday, Union joined Connie Simpson aka Nanny Connie on an Instagram Live and discussed her bond with Kaavia, the nanny and which celebrity knew about the surrogacy. Nanny Connie is a well-known author and she also has helped celebrity couples like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.