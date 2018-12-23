Newlyweds Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Share a Kiss During Honeymoon

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman can't hide their love!

The newlyweds were spotted out in Miami on their honeymoon over the weekend sharing a kiss while walking their rescue dog named Frankie B. Bowman and VanCamp tied the knot on Dec. 15 in a beautiful ceremony in the Bahamas.

They both looked ultra casual and comfortable as VanCamp wore light jeans, a white shirt and hat while Bowman wore black sweats and a gray shirt. The couple even wore the same pair of Adidas Stan Smith shoes!

The bride shared black-and-white photos on her Instagram page from their wedding weekend. In one picture from the nuptials, the two of them are holding hands and raising their other hands in the air cheering. "Thank you to all of our friends and family who made their way to celebrate with us!" she captioned it. "We are eternally grateful."

VanCamp wore a Lela Rose gown and called it her "dream dress."