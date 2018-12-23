Why did Cardi B reunite with Offset for a vacation so soon after their split?

The answer is very simple—and she certainly dropped a hint beforehand.

"I just had to get f--ked. That's all," she said in an Instagram Live video on Saturday, smiling.

Almost three weeks ago, she announced that she and the fellow rapper, father of their baby daughter Kulture, had split after one year of marriage. Since then, he has made a few public gestures to try and win her back, such as crashing her concert, and on Friday, the two rappers reunited and vacationed in Puerto Rico together.