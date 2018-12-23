Debby Ryan Is Engaged to Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun: See Her Ring

Debby Ryan is engaged!

The 25-year-old actress, known for her past main role on the Disney Channel series Jessie and current leading role on Netflix's controversial series Insatiable is set to wed Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun, 30, after dating him on and off since 2013.

Dun posted on his Instagram page this weekend photos of him proposing to a tearful Ryan and pics of her diamond engagement ring.

"I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl," he wrote. "She my dude for life. I love you Debby."

"I said yes!" Ryan tweeted. "Well technically I said 'NO WAY' twice but I meant yes."

She also shared the musician's post on her Instagram Story, writing, "Prince of my life."