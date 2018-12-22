Country Music Stars Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Are Engaged

"Everybody gonna talk" about country music's biggest news: Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are engaged!

Both Pearce and Ray posted photos on Instagram of the dreamy proposal that occurred on Dec. 19. The lovebirds traveled to Tulum, Mexico for a little romantic getaway that turned into an engagement.

The 28-year-old singer shared photos on her account of Ray getting down on one knee and asking the big question. Another picture shows them smiling while she shows off her ring. "Earlier this week, the man of my dreams got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife," Pearce captioned the set of photos. "All in one simple 'yes', I said 'yes' to love, 'yes' to peace, 'yes' to faithfulness, 'yes' to respect, 'yes' to kindness, 'yes' to trust, 'yes' to patience and 'yes' to never settling."

She continued, "Michael, I would've married you the first night we hung out because I knew then you were the one. You will always be my most precious example of God's timing and His love for me."