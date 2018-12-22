Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Get Naughty for the Lakers Kiss Cam

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Lakers, Kiss Cam

Instagram / Los Angeles Lakers

Nice! And naughty!

Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams put on a rather racy display as they were caught on the kiss cam during the Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans game on Friday night.

"We were just on the kiss cam at the Lakers game," Hyland said in a selfie video on her Instagram Story.

"Yeah it was hot," said Adams, sitting beside her.

"The only thing we could think of was to sword-fight with our tongues," Hyland said, laughing.

Fans were thoroughly amused.

...as their kiss was clearly quite memorable.

"Nicely done @Sarah_Hyland @WellsAdams #kisscam," tweeted user @dodgerlover31.

 

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Lakers, Kiss Cam

Instagram / Los Angeles Lakers

Also at the game: Dean Unglert, who starred with Adams on the reality show Bachelor in Paradise. Unglert posted on his Instagram Story a video of him zooming in on the couple, shouting, "Wells! Wells!" Unglert  Hey man, how are you? How is the game? Hey Sarah, happy holidays! Alright, bye guys!" Adams and Hyland reposted his video.

 

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Lakers, Dean Unglert

Instagram / Los Angeles Lakers

"Love bumping into my friends at the big game," Unglert wrote.

"Great seeing you bud!" Adams wrote back.

