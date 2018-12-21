Paul Calafiore Denies Danielle Maltby's Heated Post-Split Accusations

Paul Calafiore is speaking out after Danielle Maltby shared an emotional Instagram post about their dramatic split.

The reality star tells E! News that he sincerely believes Danielle "misinterpreted" his intentions in the emails and messages that she referenced. "I had no idea I was blocked by Danielle until I received an email from her, Paul explains. "I didn't beg to be unblocked, I asked why I was blocked when we could just talk like adults."

Furthermore, Paul says, "If she wanted me to stop talking to her then all she had to do was tell me." Paul does not deny keeping in contact with his ex, but explains that he thought talking to her was "helping her through everything that had happened," rather than him trying to get back with her as Danielle accused.

While he defends his intentions, Calafiore says he "can never forgive" himself for cheating on her and the pain it caused The Bachelor alum. "She never deserved that."