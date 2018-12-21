Prepare yourselves for some serious Christmas magic.

For those still stuck at the office or trapped in holiday traffic, we have a special video for you that is sure to brighten up your Friday.

The genius minds at The Late Late Show With James Corden were able to create a festive edition of Carpool Karaoke. Spoiler alert: They did not disappoint.

From the very beginning, James Corden sets the mood with a festive holiday sweater and plenty of gifts in the backseat. What comes next is a handful of famous faces ready to jingle all the way in the passenger seat.

Kicking off with Michael Bublé, the pair bust out into "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."