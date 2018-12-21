Awww! Busy Philipps Is All Tears After Oprah Winfrey Surprisingly Calls Into Busy Tonight

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Dec. 21, 2018 10:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Dreams do come true.

On Thursday night's episode of Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps was left thoroughly stunned when none other than Oprah Winfrey called into the show. As you surely know, back when the Dawson's Creek alum launched Busy Tonight, the mother of two installed a landline just in case the queen of media ever felt like calling.

"I'm gonna start crying! I can't," a tearful Busy expressed as she heard the phone ringing. "I'm not ready for this."

Thankfully, Busy was able to get herself together and answer the call as Oprah was on the line. "Hello! Is this you, Busy?" the celebrated TV personality asked. "It's Oprah."

Understandably in shock, a weepy Busy promised Oprah that she's available to chat "anytime you want to call."

Photos

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

In fact, Philipps even hilariously noted that she'd happily talk about Oprah's famous "harvest day."

"I'm so happy that you're on late night," Oprah remarked. "It's so good to see a woman on late night!"

This clearly meant the world to the Busy Tonight host as she gushed that she's "never recovering from this." Busy's world was further rocked when the famed talk show host invited her for a visit.

"I adore you! Have a wonderful holiday, Oprah." Busy concluded. "And, you know, give the dogs and Stedman [Graham] a kiss for me."

Watch the iconic phone call go down for yourself in the clip above!

Busy Tonight returns Monday, Jan. 7, 2019!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Busy Tonight , E! Shows , Busy Philipps , Oprah Winfrey , TV , Late Night , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Katharine McPhee

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini, Second Act

Lights, Camera, Second Act! Vote for Jennifer Lopez's Best Film Role in Honor of Her Newest Rom-Com

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari

Farmyard Fun! Kristin Cavallari Surprises Jay Cutler With a Llama in New Season of Very Cavallari

Hailee Steinfeld

Fashion Police

Lindsey Nicholson, Botched 503

Bigger Isn't Better For 16 & Pregnant Alum Lindsey Nicholson! See Why on Tonight's Botched

"Botched" Recap: Season 5, Episode 3

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, Kim Kardashian

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.