Jen and Sarah Hart seemed like they had it all, which is exactly what Jen wanted her Facebook followers to believe.

The young couple's motherhood journey had been documented for friends to family and follow and fawn over ever since they adopted their first set of siblings in 2006.

So on March 26, 2018, when their 2003 GMX Yukon XL had been found my German tourists after it flipped, off of a cliff on the 101 Highway in Northern California, with Jen, Sarah, both 38, and three of their six adopted black children found dead at the scene, the shocking accident made national news.

But then the details started emerging…like the fact that Jen, who had been driving, had alcohol in her system, while Sarah and two of the children appeared to have taken Benadryl. No one seemed to have been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. And the speedometer was at 90 miles per hour…had Jen not tried to brake at all? Or did she purposefully drive the SUV off the cliff?