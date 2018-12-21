Authorities may be one step closer into finding out what happened to Kelsey Berreth.

Police confirmed that the missing Colorado mom's fiancé was taken into custody around 7 a.m. local time in connection with her disappearance.

"Today we arrested Patrick Frazee on charges of first degree murder of Kelsey Berreth," Woodland Park Police Department Chief Miles De Young said in a press conference. "He is currently being held in the Teller County Jail."

According to police, Kelsey's one-year-old daughter remains in protective custody and is expected to be reunited with Kelsey's family. E! News has reached out to Patrick's attorney for comment on today's arrest.

"While we have not found Kelsey at this time, information has been developed that is helping to narrow down our search," Chief Miles shared with reporters. "As you can tell from the arrest, sadly, we do not believe that Kelsey is still alive."