As the year comes to a close, Anthony Bourdain's memory lives on.

The beloved chef and TV personality committed suicide in June, sending shockwaves through his many fans and friends around the world. Among them was fellow revered chef Éric Ripert, who found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room in France, where the Parts Unknown host had been working on an upcoming episode.

While Bourdain is no longer with us, Ripert's memory of him remains crystal clear. "Anthony was a very loyal friend, very noble, very generous with his fans," he told Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin on Today Friday.

"I have never seen someone so generous and spending so much time with them, signing books, taking pictures everywhere in the street or when he was doing book signings, you would see a line with a thousand people and until the last one, he would stay there," the Le Bernardin chef remembered.