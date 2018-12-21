No, Beyoncé Didn't Release New Music

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 21, 2018 7:24 AM

Beyonce, City of Hope

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for City of Hope

Many Beyoncé fans thought Christmas came early when they discovered what appeared to be new music from the singer on Spotify and Apple Music on Thursday.

The only problem? It's not actually new.

Two albums, Have Your Way and Back Up, Rewind, were released under the name "Queen Carter" and contained previously released or bootlegged material. There were songs such as "Hey Goldmember" from the soundtrack for the 2002 film Austin Powers in Goldmember, "After All Is Said and Done," Beyoncé's duet with Marc Nelson from the soundtrack for the 1999 movie Best Man, the unreleased Destiny's Child track "Twerk," "Keep Giving Your Love to Me," from the 2003 Bad Boys II soundtrack and "What's It Gonna Be," a bonus track from the Japanese edition of the singer's 2003 album Dangerously in Love.

The not-so-new offerings were removed from Spotify and Apple Music after a few hours.

Beyoncé, Spotify and Apple Music have not commented.

An album containing old SZA demos was also released recently on streaming services. The singer clarified to her fans on her Instagram Story on Thursday that the "random scratches from 2015" are "def not new!"

