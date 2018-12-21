Kaley Cuoco Fires Back Over Pregnancy Speculation

Kaley Cuoco is not pregnant.

The Big Bang Theory star shut down speculation after followers questioned whether she was expecting.

Followers wondered whether Cuoco was hiding a baby bump after she shared a picture from her honeymoon via Instagram on Thursday. The black and white snapshot showed the actress wearing a billowy dress and leaning in to give her new hubby Karl Cook a kiss.

"When's the baby due??" one follower wrote.

"Are you hiding a baby bump?" asked another.

However, Cuoco didn't waste any time dispelling these rumors.

"I'm so sorry I bent over in a way to where my dress billowed in the wind and made you think this," she reportedly wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Stories post. "Question. Would you walk up to me and ask this straight to my face?"