Our Favorite Puffer Jackets

It's chilly outside, we don't have to tell you that.

We probably also don't need to alert you to the fact that you're going to need a jacket if you plan to be outdoors for long. Even if you're just going from one building to the next, you need a jacket. So what kind of coverup should you spend on? There are tons of winter-approved options, but there is one standout trend we think you should get onboard with. That's right, we're talking about the puffer jacket.

From cropped to oversized, here are a few currently drooling over.