Comfy Boots You Can Wear to the Office

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Dec. 24, 2018 3:30 AM
When it's cold out, you bundle up.
It's not rocket science, but what is a little trickier is looking good while saying warm. And since big bold snow shoes don't look quite as professional as you might hope, we decided to peek around for some more office-appropriate winter footwear. Luckily, chic boots do exist. There are also tons of styles, so fitting for all your outfit changes.
Ready to shop? We thought so!
BUY IT: Timberland Courmayeur Valley 6" Boot with Authentic Shearling Lining at Zappos, $175
BUY IT: Tory Burch Cooper Genuine Shearling Boot,$150 at Nordstrom Rack
BUY IT: MARC FISHER LTD Capell Genuine Shearling Cuff Lace-Up Boot at Nordstrom, $150
BUY IT: TONY BIANCO Brazen Pointy Toe Bootie at Nordstrom, $167
BUY IT: Franco Sarto Women's Newton Ankle Boot at Amazon, $77
BUY IT: COLE HAAN StudioGrand Waterproof Bootie at Nordstrom, $126
BUY IT: Via Spiga Women's V-Maury Ankle Boot at Amazon, $250
BUY IT: UGG Women's W Palomar Sneaker Fashion Boot at Amazon, $130
Winter boots, we think we love you.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
