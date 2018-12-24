Comfy Boots You Can Wear to the Office

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Dec. 24, 2018 3:30 AM

When it's cold out, you bundle up.

It's not rocket science, but what is a little trickier is looking good while saying warm. And since big bold snow shoes don't look quite as professional as you might hope, we decided to peek around for some more office-appropriate winter footwear. Luckily, chic boots do exist. There are also tons of styles, so fitting for all your outfit changes.

Ready to shop? We thought so!

Steve Madden BUZZER BOOT

BUY IT: Steve Madden BUZZER BOOT at Revolve, $130

KENDALL + KYLIE EPIC BOOTIE

BUY IT: KENDALL + KYLIE EPIC BOOTIE at Revolve, $110 

Timberland Courmayeur Valley 6" Boot with Authentic Shearling Lining

BUY IT: Timberland Courmayeur Valley 6" Boot with Authentic Shearling Lining at Zappos, $175

Naturalizer Valene

BUY IT: Naturalizer Valene at Zappos, $160

Tory Burch Cooper Genuine Shearling Boot

BUY IT: Tory Burch Cooper Genuine Shearling Boot,$150 at Nordstrom Rack

MARC FISHER LTD Capell Genuine Shearling Cuff Lace-Up Boot

BUY IT: MARC FISHER LTD Capell Genuine Shearling Cuff Lace-Up Boot at Nordstrom, $150

TONY BIANCO Brazen Pointy Toe Bootie

BUY IT: TONY BIANCO Brazen Pointy Toe Bootie at Nordstrom, $167

Franco Sarto Women's Newton Ankle Boot

BUY IT: Franco Sarto Women's Newton Ankle Boot at Amazon, $77

COLE HAAN StudioGrand Waterproof Bootie

BUY IT: COLE HAAN StudioGrand Waterproof Bootie at Nordstrom, $126

Via Spiga Women's V-Maury Ankle Boot

BUY IT: Via Spiga Women's V-Maury Ankle Boot at Amazon, $250

UGG Women's W Palomar Sneaker Fashion Boot

BUY IT: UGG Women's W Palomar Sneaker Fashion Boot at Amazon, $130

DR. SCHOLL'S Sentinel Boot

BUY IT: DR. SCHOLL'S Sentinel Boot at Nordstrom, $80

DR. MARTENS '1460' Boot

BUY IT: DR. MARTENS '1460' Boot at Nordstrom, $140

TOMS Ella Bootie

BUY IT: TOMS Ella Bootie at Nordstrom, $40

Sam Edelman BOWEN FAUX FUR BOOT

BUY IT: Sam Edelman BOWEN FAUX FUR BOOT at Revolve, $150

Rebecca Minkoff JAYLIN FUR BOOT

BUY IT: Rebecca Minkoff JAYLIN FUR BOOT at Revolve, $358

Winter boots, we think we love you. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

