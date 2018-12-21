by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Dec. 21, 2018 3:32 AM
Michael Rapaport has yet to apologize for insulting Ariana Grande's appearance.
In fact, the comedian is doubling down on the comments he made about the pop star and his apparent commitment to "always stay disruptive." On Thursday, Rapaport took to social media with an image of his own face photoshopped on Pete Davidson's body and standing next to Ariana on the red carpet at the 2018 VMAs.
"When Thank You, Next is really life!!!" he captioned the image, referencing Ariana's hit song of the same name. "Always Stay Disruptive! Shout out to all the Women at Starbucks!!!"
Rapaport's initial remarks drew widespread criticism from fellow social media users, as he wrote online at the time, "Ariana Grande is 27 acts 12, you take off those boots she hides her legs in, the cat eye make up and the genie pony tale and I think there's hotter women working the counter at Starbucks no disrespect to Starbucks."
As it stands, the 25-year-old performer has yet to weigh in on Rapaport's offensive take.
The Atypical actor has since slammed another famous woman on social media. "You hate yourself," Rapaport commented on a photo Kim Kardashian shared posing in a bikini.
Noah Cyrus then stepped into defend Kim and Ariana, writing, "Bruh. why you soooo mad. stop attacking women for likes."
Rapaport first discussed Grande during a recent episode of his self-titled podcast, where he also apologized for making light of Davidson and Kanye West's recent comments regarding their mental health.
"I would never mock somebody when they are in that type of trouble and I took down my tweets," he said. Last Saturday, Davidson raised concern amongst fans and peers when he wrote on Instagram, "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore." Hours later, the 24-year-old made a brief appearance on SNL but has since stayed out of the public eye.
Rapaport then commented on Grande's intimate life, saying during the episode, "You know who you got to watch out for? Ariana Grande. Because Kim Kardashian and the Kardashians—they're career killers. Ariana Grande, she got mother f--kers all f--ked up in the game. Talk about a f--k game that must be truly insane. Ariana Grande got the teeny bopper hit going on. She got mother f--kers bent out of shape and flip their f--king wigs."
