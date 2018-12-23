Leggings to Complete Your Winter Wardrobe

'Tis the season to mingle, but dressing up all day, every day is exhausting.

This is the exact reason that we're big fans of a legging look. Not that we're ever mad at the trend, it's just especially welcome right about now. If you're keeping it casual, a neon yoga pant is festive. Or if you have a holiday party to hit up, might we recommend a pair of leather leggings?

Our faves for the winter are below!

JILLIAN TRACK LEGGING

BUY IT: JILLIAN TRACK LEGGING, $71 at Revolve

Adidas Ask Leggings

BUY IT: Adidas Ask Leggings, $33 at Nordstrom Rack

JEAN MICHEL LEGGING by Morgan Stewart

BUY IT: JEAN MICHEL LEGGING by Morgan Stewart, $98 at Revolve

Solid Mesh Leggings

BUY IT: Solid Mesh Leggings, $19 at Nordstrom Rack

Adidas Essential Linear Logo Leggings

BUY IT: Adidas Essential Linear Logo Leggings, $25 at Nordstrom Rack

HIGH WAIST ELEVATE CAPRI LEGGING

BUY IT: HIGH WAIST ELEVATE CAPRI LEGGING, $76 at Revolve

Align Pant II

BUY IT: Align Pant II, $98 at Lululemon

Free People Grey Leggings

BUY IT: Free People, $78 at Revolve

PERFECT CONTROL VELVET LEGGING

BUY IT: PERFECT CONTROL VELVET LEGGING, $98 at Revolve

Nike FLY VICTORY CROP PANT

BUY IT: Nike FLY VICTORY CROP PANT, $55 at Revolve

SPACEDYE HIGH WAISTED LEGGING

BUY IT: SPACEDYE HIGH WAISTED LEGGING, $68 at Revolve

Divine High Waist Rib Leggings

BUY IT: Divine High Waist Rib Leggings, $65 at Nordstrom

PERFECT CONTROL FAUX LEATHER LEGGING

BUY IT: PERFECT CONTROL FAUX LEATHER LEGGING, $98 at Revolve

7/8 Springs Leggings

BUY IT: 7/8 Springs Leggings, $85 at Nordstrom

Coated High Rise Moto Leggings

BUY IT: Coated High Rise Moto Leggings, $35 at Nordstrom Rack

TUXEDO LEGGING

BUY IT: TUXEDO LEGGING, $168 at Revolve

ALLOY OMBRE HIGH WAISTED MIDI LEGGING

BUY IT: ALLOY OMBRE HIGH WAISTED MIDI LEGGING, $110 at Revolve

Prima Crop Melange Leggings

BUY IT: Prima Crop Melange Leggings, $29 at Nordstrom Rack

ANDY LEGGING by Morgan Stewart

BUY IT: ANDY LEGGING by Morgan Stewart, $98 at Revolve

High Waist Crush It Ankle Leggings

BUY IT: High Waist Crush It Ankle Leggings, $25 at Nordstrom Rack

Banded Wrapped Ankle Leggings

BUY IT: Banded Wrapped Ankle Leggings, $22 at Nordstrom Rack

LUSTROUS HIGH RISE LEGGING

BUY IT: LUSTROUS HIGH RISE LEGGING, $80 at Revolve

Puma IN VARSITY TIGHT

BUY IT: Puma IN VARSITY TIGHT, $80 at Revolve

Yeah, we can get with this.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

