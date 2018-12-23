Leggings to Complete Your Winter Wardrobe

'Tis the season to mingle, but dressing up all day, every day is exhausting.

This is the exact reason that we're big fans of a legging look. Not that we're ever mad at the trend, it's just especially welcome right about now. If you're keeping it casual, a neon yoga pant is festive. Or if you have a holiday party to hit up, might we recommend a pair of leather leggings?

Our faves for the winter are below!