Everything You Need to Make Your Guest Room Feel Like a Hotel Room

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Dec. 21, 2018 3:00 AM
So you were planning a nice quiet holiday at home, were you?
Surprise, your in laws are in town. Or maybe your besties decided to stay local and want to crash at yours, college style. Regardless, 'tis the season for giving so you've got to be flexible. Your doors are open, but is your guest room ward and welcoming?
To spruce it up and make your guests feel like they're practically staying at a hotel, here's what we recommend you buy ASAP.
BUY IT: The Bouqs Co. HOLIDAY CHEER Fresh Flowers, $66 at the Bouqs Co.
BUY IT: Marpac Dohm Classic White Noise Sound Machine, $50 at Amazon
BUY IT: SFERRA Grande Hotel Duvet Cover, Full/Queen, $230 at Bloomingdales
BUY IT: 'Blue Illusion Square I' 2 Piece Framed Acrylic Painting Print Set, $49 at Joss & Main
BUY IT: Joss & Main Essentials Sea Grass Basket, $48 at All Modern
BUY IT: Wade Logan Jameson Full Length Mirror, $305 at All Modern
BUY IT: Kelly's Geo 33' x 20.4" Wallpaper Roll, $0.96/sq ft at All Modern
BUY IT: Langley Street 3 Piece Decorative Metal Star Wall Decor Set, $32 at All Modern
BUY IT: Mercury Row Mcentee 2 Shelf Shelving System with Wire Bracket, $55
BUY IT: Langley Street Doonan Upholstered Bench, $177 at All Modern
BUY IT: Bradford Smooth 100% Cotton Throw Pillow, $25 at Joss & Main
BUY IT: Charest Chunky Knitted Acrylic Throw, $76 at Joss & Main
So you have room for us too, yes?
