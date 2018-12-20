Additionally, Williams attributed the issues to her having Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid.

"Needless to say," she continued, "whatever today's performance was with the legendary The Lox, who said such nice things, I have no regrets and I appreciate everyone's genuine concern for my wellness and care."

Wendy concluded, "I promise you a better Wendy in 2019. I will get some much needed rest and healing over these next couple of weeks. (Yes I am definitely juicing over the next couple of weeks). Sorry again. I love you all. Happy Holidays!"

In February, Williams took a 3-week break from the talk show to focus on her health. Upon her return, she sat down with Good Morning America to discuss the terrifying ordeal.

"If there's one thing that I could request from my Wendy watchers," she assured, "Please don't ask me how I feel. When I see you in the grocery store, when I see you in the streets, please don't ask me how I feel with the woo-woo-woo and the puppy eyes. Because then I'm going to snap: 'How do you feel?' You know? I'm not that girl. I'm Wendy. Come on, now!"