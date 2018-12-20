Audrina Patridge Finalizes Divorce From Corey Bohan

Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan have finalized their divorce.

E! News has learned that on Dec. 19, a judgement of dissolution was entered in Patridge and Bohan's divorce case. Terms of the final agreement remain unknown at this time.

"Marital status is terminated and property issues resolved," Patridge's attorney tells E! News. "The parties are participating in mediation early next year to resolve child custody and Corey's request for attorney fees."

It's been over a year since the Hills star first filed for divorce from her husband after 10 months of marriage. At the time, Patridge obtained a temporary restraining order against Bohan, with who she shares daughter Kirra Max.

"Audrina's number one priority is her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time," Patridge's rep told E! News in Sept. 2017.