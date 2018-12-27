Paul Nassif is no Basic D—as in doctor—and he proves it in this clip from Thursday's new Botched episode, which sees him getting acquainted with Ava Van Rose, an enthusiastic patient from across the pond who may or may not be interested in more than just his surgical skills.

"Dating a plastic surgeon. Wouldn't that be amazing?" Ava muses during a quick confessional interview. And it sounds like she already has one in mind. "Is Dr. Nassif single?" she quips, adding, "He should be single. I'm going to have to work my Irish charms on him."

Of course, courtship isn't the only reason for Ava's Botched consultation. "You've had some plastic surgery procedures," notes Dr. Terry Dubrow early on in the clip.