Jennifer Lopez Credits Marc Anthony With Helping Her Find Confidence

Jennifer Lopez credits ex-husband Marc Anthony with boosting her confidence in her singing abilities.

The pop star and actress made her comments on this weekend's episode of Sunday Today.

"While I was married to Marc, he really helped me with my confidence and he saw where I suffered," Lopez said. "He was like, 'You're a great singer. Don't ever let anybody tell you you're not a great singer.' And I respected him so much 'cause I consider him one of the best singers of all time."

Lopez, 49, and Anthony, 50, divorced in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. They share a twin son and daughter, Max and Emme, who are 10.