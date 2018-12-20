Take a Tour of Good Trouble's Sweet Rooftop Set

Get ready to get into some good trouble!

Freeform's spinoff of The Fosters is coming up soon, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the group cast pic and the pretty sweet rooftop pool set, thanks to a set tour from star Tommy Martinez.

Martinez plays Gael, the hot guy in the building who Mariana's (Cierra Ramirez) totally gonna smash. Only problem is that Callie (Maia Mitchell) appears to have beaten her to it, at least based on the show's trailer.

He's an artsy guy who lives right off the awesome rooftop pool, which was the same pool set used for Melrose Place. It's a real functional pool, which is great unless you've got a spray tan that might wash off.