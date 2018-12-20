Will Smith Wasn't the First Beau Jada Pinkett Smith Brought Home

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Oscars Chic

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about a past romance.

The Girls Trip star has been married to Will Smith for over 20 years, but the actor wasn't the first man she took home for the holidays. On an upcoming episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Jada dishes to her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, about her relationship with former NBA star Grant Hill, which occurred back in the '90s.

"He was the first boyfriend I brought home for the holidays," Jada shares with Willow and Adrienne in a clip from the new episode, posted by People on Thursday.

Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Battle With Severe Depression

Following their relationship, which took place between 1993 and 1995, Jada went on to date her now-husband, Will. The couple tied the knot on Dec. 31, 1997.

As for Grant, he went on to start a relationship with singer Tamia. The duo wed in 1999 and are still going strong today.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Grant Hill

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT

In the Red Table Talk clip, Jada shares that Grant is "happily married" to Tamia and wishes them a "happy holidays."

"Happy holidays to that beautiful couple," Jada says.

Later on in the clip, Jada tells Willow, "You know who your first boyfriend was."

"I don't like those terms," Willow replies.

New episodes of Red Table Talk are posted every Monday on Facebook Watch.

