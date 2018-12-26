BRAND NEW
THURSDAY 9PM

New Patient Crystal Hopes Dr. Terry Dubrow Can Fix Her "Christmas Tree" Tummy on Botched

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Dec. 26, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Meet Crystal.

Back in 2014, the Houston-bred mother of two underwent a gnarly Mommy makeover surgery that left her bedridden for months and scarred for considerably longer. Now, in this clip from Thursday's new Botched, Crystal is asking Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif to fix what she's not-so-fondly come to call her "Christmas tree" tummy.

"I have a Christmas tree on my stomach," Crystal explains in the clip, referencing a triangular chunk of skin that's clearly missing from her lower abdomen. How'd it happen? "I went to a plastic surgeon in Mexico," she tells the camera, before recapping the gory details of a tummy tuck procedure gone dangerously awry.

Photos

Botched Patients Before and After: Shocking Transformations!

"After my surgery, the next day, the doctor comes in and removes my girdle," Crystal remembers. "My stomach was black at this point. Like, when a banana goes bad, it's black. It was black."

The nightmare didn't end there. A messy (and ultimately unfinished) second procedure seriously damaged her body—so much so that Crystal moved back in with her own mom in its immediate aftermath. "I felt like I was going to die," she admits. "I didn't see my kids for four months because I didn't want anybody to see me. I felt hopeless." To make matters worse, Crystal says local hospitals turned her away "because I went to Mexico" for the initial surgery.

That was four years ago. And, even though her body did eventually recover, "for the last four years, I lock my door," Crystal says at the clip's end. "I do not want anybody seeing me dress because I just feel like my stomach is disgusting."

Think Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif can help? Learn more about Crystal's story in the clip above!

Watch a new episode of Botched Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Health , Plastic Surgery , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle, Christmas Day

Fashion Police

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Best Looks

Meghan Trainor, No Excuses Music Video

We're All About That Bass, Meghan Trainor & Her Killer Music Videos on Her 25th Birthday

Kim Kardashian, Busy Tonight

Is North West Dreaming of a Squishy Christmas? Kim Kardashian Spills All About Her Daughter's Tree

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, Kim Kardashian

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

Kylie Jenner, Galore Magazine

Kylie Jenner's Modeling Pics

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.