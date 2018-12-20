Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are celebrating their first Christmas as a married couple this year, but that doesn't mean they're leaving her ex, Christ Martin, out of all the holiday fun.

The actress posted a picture of her seasonal décor on Instagram Wednesday, and fans couldn't help but notice the stockings hanging on her mantle. Not only did she have one for her hubby and two children, Apple (14) and Moses (12), but she also had one for the Coldplay singer. The star, who looked cute and cozy in a gray sweater, captioned the photo with a plug for Goop's holiday gift guide.

However, fans shouldn't be too surprised by Martin's inclusion. After all, the former spouses, who consciously uncoupled after 10 years of marriage in 2014, recently spent Thanksgiving together with their children and significant others, including Martin's girlfriend Dakota Johnson. They've even gone on family vacations together.

"Gwyneth and Chris have the modern family thing down pat and continue to vacation and spend family time together. Especially on holidays, Gwyneth wants nothing more than to be one big happy family and for her kids to be able to celebrate with both of their parents," an insider told E! News. "She is very happy…she and Chris have been able to make this work so well for their kids. Brad and Chris also have a nice relationship....It's very special that they're all able to come together like this and make it work."