Former President Barack Obama is fully embracing the holiday spirit.

On Wednesday, Obama spent the afternoon visiting Children's National Hospital in northwest Washington, D.C. and delivered presents to sick kids. According to a release by the the Office of President Barack Obama, the 44th president "greeted individual patients in their rooms and stopped by several playrooms." He also delivered some Christmas gifts.

He looked like a casual Santa Claus as he wore a classic Santa hat, grey sweater, dark pants and brown shoes. Obama also held a massive red bag with snowflakes on it and carried like Father Christmas would with his sack of goodies. It's a similar look to his Halloween 2016 get-up, although it seems like he's traded in his signature "dad jeans" demin for a new style.

Obama did more than just deliver presents. According to the statement, "He had the chance to spend some time with parents and siblings of kids who are spending the holidays in the hospital."