How Emily Blunt Is Picking Up the Torch From Meryl Streep

Emily Blunt has come a long way from playing assistant to Meryl Streep.

The Mary Poppins Returns actress never anticipated acting alongside her "inspiration," when she first started out in her career in her home country of Britain. However, four years after making her onstage debut in West End plays like The Royal Family, Emily found herself in presence of the critically-acclaimed actress on the set of The Devil Wears Prada in 2005. Understandably, the young actress was starstruck.

Then, she was entirely flabbergasted when Meryl complimented her on her role of Emily in The Devil Wears Prada, soon after they wrapped filming. "She burst out of her trailer and the wig was off—she was just Meryl—and she was in a puffy jacket, and she was like, 'You were so great'," Blunt recalled in an interview for Today. "And I just started to like weep."

And over the years, Meryl has continued to be a close confidante, friend and source of inspiration for Blunt in more ways than one. In a recent interview, the Brit told Entertainment Weekly, "[Meryl] has, from the moment I met her, really been such a pinnacle for me to look up to."