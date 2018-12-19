Hurry! Shops That Will Deliver Before Santa

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Dec. 19, 2018 3:04 PM
It's less than week until Christmas and you may or may not have completed all your holiday shopping.
We're not applauding the art of procrastinating, just acknowledging that it happens. Lucky for you, many retailers bank on it and there's actually still time to get your gifts before the big day. Each store has a it set up a little differently, but the point is that it's possible.
Here are the shops you should surf now if you're still on the hunt for gifts!
Amazon: Dec. 22 is the last day for two-day shipping, Dec. 23 is the last day for one-Day Shipping (in select areas) and Dec. 24 is the last day for one-day shipping (in select areas), all free with Prime.
Apple: Free next-day delivery on in-stock items ordered by 3 p.m. PST on Dec. 21.
Banana Republic: Order by Dec. 20 before 3 p.m. EST with 2 day shipping or by Dec. 21 before 3 p.m. EST with 1-day shipping to get it by Christmas.
Best Buy: Order by Dec. 22 at 5:30 p.m. PST to get it by Christmas.
Bloomingdale's: Get your gifts by Dec. 23 with free shipping when you order by Dec. 20.
Macy's: Order by Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. EST with express shipping.
Nike: Get Select 2-Day Air in checkout with orders $100+. Ends Dec. 20 9 p.m. EST.
Nordstrom: Order by noon EST on December 21 for free delivery by Christmas Eve on selected items.
Revolve: Orders typically ship the next business day. Orders placed Friday-Sunday will ship out Monday.
Shopbop: Order by Dec. 20 with 2-day shipping or overnight by Dec. 21 to get in time for the holidays.
Target: Order by 11:55 p.m. CST on Thursday 12/20 for guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve.
Victoria's Secret: Order by Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. EST with Next Business Day Express for $17.99 in addition to normal shipping fees.
Walmart: Order by 2 p.m. local time for free 2-day delivery.
