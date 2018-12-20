Party Dresses Under $50

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018

Oh you like to party, do you?

Well, that's actually a good thing this time of year because your calendar is stacked with social events. You've probably said yes to most of them, but whatever will you wear? You can only get away with wearing the same LBD so many times, so you've got to have options. That's why we surfed the web and found a handful of festive options, all under $50.

We know, sounds too good to be true but trust: These deals are legit.

 

PETITE Diamond Sequin Slip Dress

BUY IT: PETITE Diamond Sequin Slip Dress, $47 at Topshop

Side Cut-Out Mini Sheath Dress

BUY IT: Side Cut-Out Mini Sheath Dress, $30 at Express

Satin Wrap Front Maxi Dress

BUY IT: Satin Wrap Front Maxi Dress, $44 at Express

Metallic Surplice Pleated Mini Cami Sheath Dress

BUY IT: Metallic Surplice Pleated Mini Cami Sheath Dress, $40 at Express

Velvet Deep V-Wire Skort Dress

BUY IT: Velvet Deep V-Wire Skort Dress, $25 at Express

Velvet Front Slit Sheath Dress

BUY IT: Velvet Front Slit Sheath Dress, $40 at Express

Velvet Surplice Fit And Flare Dress

BUY IT: Velvet Surplice Fit And Flare Dress, $25 at Express

Studded Faux-Wrap Dress

BUY IT: Studded Faux-Wrap Dress, $43 at Macy's

Long Sleeve Surplice Fit And Flare Dress

BUY IT: Long Sleeve Surplice Fit And Flare Dress, $42 at Express

Surplice V-Neck Knit Dress

BUY IT: Surplice V-Neck Knit Dress, $25 at Nordstrom Rack

Sparkle Velvet Mini Dress

BUY IT: Sparkle Velvet Mini Dress, $17 at Nordstrom Rack

Metallic Ruched Surplice Mini Dress

BUY IT: Metallic Ruched Surplice Mini Dress, $44 at Express

High Neck Illusion Skater Dress

BUY IT: High Neck Illusion Skater Dress, $30 at Nordstrom Rack

Ruched Ribbed Knit Mini Dress

BUY IT: Ruched Ribbed Knit Mini Dress, $25 at Nordstrom Rack

Knotted V-Neck Elastic Waist Dress

BUY IT: Knotted V-Neck Elastic Waist Dress, $30 at Express

Estelle Lace Fit & Flare Dress

BUY IT: Estelle Lace Fit & Flare Dress, $47 at Nordstrom Rack

Lace A-Line Mini Dress

BUY IT: Lace A-Line Mini Dress, $50 at Nordstrom Rack

Cap Sleeve Buttoned Dress

BUY IT: Cap Sleeve Buttoned Dress, $36 at Nordstrom Rack

Annie Off-the-Shoulder Lace Detail Dress

BUY IT: Annie Off-the-Shoulder Lace Detail Dress, $30 at Nordstrom Rack

Dotted Velvet Cross Back Sheath Dress

BUY IT: Dotted Velvet Cross Back Sheath Dress, $35 at Express

Wrap Satin Hi-Lo Dress

BUY IT: Wrap Satin Hi-Lo Dress, $37 at Nordstrom Rack

Ruched Mock Neck Long Sleeve Dress

BUY IT: Ruched Mock Neck Long Sleeve Dress, $30 at Nordstrom Rack

PETITE PU Bandeau Mini Dress

BUY IT: PETITE PU Bandeau Mini Dress, $43 at Topshop

Gold Foil Sequin Mini Dress

BUY IT: Gold Foil Sequin Mini Dress, $38 at Topshop

Pepper Pleated Dress

BUY IT: Pepper Pleated Dress, $47 at Nordstrom Rack

Once a party girl, always a party girl.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

