Congratulations are in order for Rosie O'Donnell!

The former talk show host just became a grandma.

That's right! O'Donnell's daughter, Chelsea, recently welcomed a baby girl named Skylar Rose.

Like any new grandparent, the comedian couldn't wait to share photos of the little one. So, she posted a picture of Chelsea, her daughter's boyfriend Jacob Bourassa, and the bundle of joy on Twitter.

"My daughter chels-jake-and skylar rose my first grandchild !!!" the comedian wrote along with the hashtags #love #life #NANA."

It looks like O'Donnell has already met her granddaughter, too. The star also posted a picture of herself holding the newborn at the hospital.