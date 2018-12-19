Jason Momoa Says Lisa Bonet Would Leave Him If He Did This

Jason Momoa won't be cutting his hair anytime soon.

The Aquaman star, who is known for his long locks, has a number of reasons why he wants to keep his hair long. The main reason, he says, is that his wife, actress Lisa Bonet, would "leave him" if he decided to cut it.

"My wife would leave me if I cut my hair, so I just don't cut my hair," Momoa tells the Daily Telegraph. "I am not cutting my hair for a while, I will tell you that much."

Another incentive to keep his hair long? His Aquaman character!