Bella Hadid is "really happy" in her life right now.
The 22-year-old supermodel is the latest celeb to take part in Vogue's 73 questions segment. In her video interview, published Wednesday, Hadid takes Vogue on a tour of a horse stable, feeding animals and hanging with a baby goat in the process. During her chat, Hadid opens up about her life, gushing about her boyfriend, The Weeknd, and revealing her biggest career success.
Hadid and the "Earned It" singer have been going strong since getting back together over the summer. In her interview with Vogue, Hadid says that the person who makes her "laugh the hardest" is her boyfriend. She also smiles big as she says her boyfriend is the most beautiful person she knows.
When asked what makes her feel the most beautiful, Hadid shares, "Probably when I feel healthy and confident in myself."
As for what she considers her "biggest career success," Hadid says it's her "health and mental state right now."
Hadid, who says her family and friends are the "most important" thing to her, went on to talk more about her career and the modeling industry.
"The hardest thing about the modeling industry is probably gaining respect from my peers," Hadid tells Vogue, also sharing advice for girls entering the modeling industry. "I think, there's a lot of pretty girls out there, so if you can't be kind and work hard there's no reason to do it."
