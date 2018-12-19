Natalie Portman Has the Perfect Message About Her and Jessica Simpson

Portman heard the star loud and clear, commenting back, "Thank you for your words. I completely agree with you that a woman should be allowed to dress however she likes and behave however she likes and not be judged. I only meant to say I was confused - as a girl coming of age in the public eye around the same time - by the media's mixed messages about how girls and women were supposed to behave. I didn't mean to shame you and I'm sorry for any hurt my words may have caused. I have nothing but respect for your talent and your voice that you use to encourage and empower women all over the globe."

In response to a viewer on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, Portman said they have not spoken privately since their public back-and-forth. However, she made clear that there is no fight between them.

"I have only respect and good feelings for her," Portman said on the late-night show. Taking the topic one step further, she used the situation as an example of how women should support each other.

"There's no need for beef between women," the mother of two told Cohen. "We're all in the same society and living with the same pressures and we're allies."

