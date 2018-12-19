Nick Jonas Is the Third Wheel on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Date

Awkward!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attended a basketball game at New York's Madison Square Garden on Monday—and his younger brother, Nick Jonas, was the third wheel on their date.

The DNCE singer and the Game of Thrones star packed on the PDA while the Phoenix Suns faced off against the New York Knicks. Sophie cozied up next to her fiancé as they watched the game and tenderly held his arm as she leaned in for a chat. Joe also wrapped his arm around his leading lady and planted a sweet kiss on her forehead. Meanwhile, Nick sat to the side and occasionally looked on at the lovebirds.

Still, all three of them seemed to enjoy the game. Sophie rocked a Knicks T-shirt to show her team spirit and the brothers chatted and cheered, as well. The trio also ate some popcorn, and it looks like the cameras caught Joe thoroughly enjoying the snack.