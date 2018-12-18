Who Won The Voice Season 15?

Listen, we had every intention of telling you who won The Voice tonight, but then NBC went and had Brendon Urie perform in the middle of the show, so we just watched and rewatched that for an hour. Cool? Cool.

Just kidding. Sort of. We skimmed through the rest of the show and its many, many, many performances, making sure we gave each finalist their moment. In particular, we were here for 14 year-old Team Jennifer contestant Kennedy Holmes, whose stage presence overtook every single other contestant's every step of the way, and then she landed in fourth place despite landing in first in our poll yesterday.

Team Blake's Kirk Jay then took third place, and it was down to Team Blake's Chris Kroeze and Team Kelly's Chevel Shepherd, with the win finally going to Chevel! Team Kelly has now won twice in a row, and we are here for it.