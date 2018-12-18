by Lauren Piester | Tue., Dec. 18, 2018 5:04 PM
A Queer As Folk reboot is in development at Bravo, but not in the way you might be thinking.
Before it debuted in 2000 on Showtime in the U.S., the show originally was developed by Russell T. Davies in the UK, and it starred Charlie Hunnam, Aiden Gillen, and Craig Kelly as three gay men living in Manchester. It ran for 10 episodes from 1999 to 2000. Davies is on board for the new version, which will be a modern take on the original British series, E! News has confirmed. Variety originally broke the news.
The reboot will follow a group of club-going friends who find support in the gay community following a tragedy, and while it will be all new characters, we can only hope some of its original stars might make an appearance.
Charlie Hunnam obviously went on to star as Jax in Sons of Anarchy, but as recently as 2017, he was calling for a reunion of the Queer As Folk cast.
"I'd be game for a reunion. It's a long time ago, I'm an old b------- now—that was 20 years ago," he told The Sun.
Stephen Dunn is attached to write and direct, as well as executive produce alongside Davies. Davies was responsible for ushering in the new era of Doctor Who and most recently wrote and executive produced the Hugh Grant miniseries A Very English Scandal for Amazon.
The 2000 American series starred Gale Harold, Randy Harrison, Hal Sparks, Peter Paige, and Scott Lowell, and was set in Pittsburgh. It was the first hour-long drama on American TV to portray the lives of the LGBTQ community, and ran for five seasons.
Showtime
E! and Bravo are both members of the NBC Universal family.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?