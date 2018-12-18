Tyler Baltierra is speaking his truth.

The reality TV star took to Twitter on Monday night to address the confusion surrounding his "separation" from wife Catelynn Lowell.

In the passionate tweets, he defends their decision to take some time apart while they worked through personal issues, but also, in response to a mean comment, acknowledges that he doesn't "deserve Cate."

He quipped to the troll, "I don't deserve Cate & trust me, karma has bitten me many times before, so I'm well equipped when she comes knocking again!"

Furthermore, he explained that their separation was not a break from their relationship but time they took to work on their mental health. "The 30 days wasn't even a total isolated "separation". I was 8 min down the road & we had dinner dates, family movie nights, went on a mini vacation & it was EXACTLY what we needed for US! People can hate on me all day but my self assurance is not reliant on society's acceptance," Tyler shared.