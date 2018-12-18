Astrid Loch, will you accept this rose house key?

The Bachelor in Paradise star announced on Tuesday that she was officially packing her bags and moving across the border to Canada to be with her boyfriend, Kevin Wendt. Pretty cute, eh?

Loch posted a photo on Instagram that showed her closing a storage box (also called a POD) and opening a new chapter in her life with her firefighter beau. "This summer I took a chance, quit my job, and packed up my apartment," she wrote. "6 months later this PODS storage box and I are getting shipped to Canada. Hope you're ready for me and all my stuff @kevin.c.wendt."

Another picture in her Instagram Story showed Loch making a face with what looked like a chair or desk in the back seat. She captioned it, "Current situation... @kevin.c.wendt told me I needed to downsize."