by Lena Grossman | Tue., Dec. 18, 2018 4:36 PM
Astrid Loch, will you accept this
rose house key?
The Bachelor in Paradise star announced on Tuesday that she was officially packing her bags and moving across the border to Canada to be with her boyfriend, Kevin Wendt. Pretty cute, eh?
Loch posted a photo on Instagram that showed her closing a storage box (also called a POD) and opening a new chapter in her life with her firefighter beau. "This summer I took a chance, quit my job, and packed up my apartment," she wrote. "6 months later this PODS storage box and I are getting shipped to Canada. Hope you're ready for me and all my stuff @kevin.c.wendt."
Another picture in her Instagram Story showed Loch making a face with what looked like a chair or desk in the back seat. She captioned it, "Current situation... @kevin.c.wendt told me I needed to downsize."
Loch has apparently been spending an abundant amount of time in Toronto. They both share lots of cute photos on Instagram of the two of them together doing various couple-y things, including buying a Christmas tree and attending hockey games.
Moving in together seemed like the next logical step, especially after their families met for the first time in November at an event in Toronto. Their rep confirmed at the event that Loch would be relocating in the spring.
The couple first connected on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, which was a season filled with makeups, breakups and lots of drinks. At one point in the show, there were teasers that they could be heading for a split, but they proved fans wrong and emerged as one of the strongest couples in Paradise and Bachelor Nation as a whole.
Wendt became a hero of sorts during the most recent season of Paradise because he spoke openly and at length about going to therapy and his personal struggles with anxiety. "We all have issues we battle with daily," he tweeted on Aug. 27. Fans praised him for not fearing any taboos associated with talking about mental health and called him courageous, "a sweetheart" and "one of the new normal guys on the show."
Loch vied for Nick Viall's heart on his season of The Bachelor and Wendt rose to more Bachelor Nation fame during his appearance on The Bachelor Winter Games. He and Ashley Iaconetti were an item on the show, but then split in March.
Congratulations on the big step, Astrid and Kevin!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?