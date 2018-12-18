Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Enjoy Sweet Treats Together During Birthday Outing

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Dec. 18, 2018 3:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx broke bread (or whipped cream?) together on Tuesday.

Holmes, who is celebrating her 40th birthday, was spotted enjoying an intimate meal with the Django Unchained star at the famous Serendipity in New York City. According to an eyewitness, Holmes' mom Kathleen Stothers-Holmes was also in attendance. Their outing involved the restaurant's pièce de resistance, "Frrrozen Hot Chocolate," which Kathleen and Foxx both ordered. Holmes indulged in a strawberry sundae and was later gifted a shopping bag of Serendipity merchandise when she left.

A second source told E! News, "Katie went to  Serendipity 3 late Tuesday afternoon to celebrate her birthday with Jamie Foxx. They arrived together, but exited the car separately. Katie looked great in a rainbow coat and had a smile on her face. A few seconds after she walked in, Jamie Foxx got out of the car and joined her inside."

Foxx donned a plaid coat, jeans and black scarf.

Read

How Katie Holmes Completely Reinvented Her Life After Her Marriage to Tom Cruise Ended

Their sly arrival and subsequent separate entrance into Serendipity comes as no surprise, given how under-the-radar their romance has been from the start.

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

The most PDA we've seen from them in the past is them holding hands on the beach, and even that came years after their rumored relationship started. In July, the couple enjoyed another low-key date night out in New York, which seems to be their go-to form of public outings together.

A source told E! News in April that their understated nights out together are on purpose. "They still plan to keep their relationship private. This is what has worked for them and what they are comfortable with," the insider said at the time. "They aren't a couple who is going to stroll down the street holding hands. They just want to stay off the radar and keep it to themselves. They have a routine that works well."

On Valentine's Day, Foxx even walked off the set during an interview on ESPN when asked about his relationship with the Dawson's Creek star.

While information about their relationship remains mostly private, at least we can now confirm thanks to their Serendipity date today that they both have a sweet tooth.

Happy birthday, Katie!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Katie Holmes , Jamie Foxx , Birthdays , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rita Ora

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra

Tyler Baltierra Says He Doesn't ''Deserve'' Catelynn Lowell While Clarifying Their ''Separation''

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Appear to Split as Divorce Case Is Reignited

Ranking Celebrity Couples From Frosty to Steamy

Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt

Bachelor in Paradise's Astrid Loch Officially Moves to Canada for Kevin Wendt

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, The Hollywood Reporter, cover, December 2018

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Can't Agree Over Who Made the First Move

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Hollywood Film Awards

2018 Celebrity Breakups

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.