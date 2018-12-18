Ariana Grande is getting into the Christmas spirit.

The pop princess decked out her New York City apartment in all the decor needed to celebrity the holiday in style. Christmas trees, stockings and gifts adorned the modern, simplistic apartment, but Ariana put her own twist on the traditional Christmas decorations by going with a chic all-black color scheme. Not to mention literally flipping the tree upside down.

Her brother, Frankie Grande, showed off the eccentric tree in a recent Instagram photo that dazzled the world. "waiting for santa..." he wrote in a font that was also upside-down.

Following the grand reveal, fans were dying to know what the inspiration behind the sleek stylings was. According to Ariana, it's a bit of a metaphor about her own life. "Sometimes life be upside-down," the singer joked to the camera men for TMZ.