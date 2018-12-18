Ariana Grande Says Her Upside-Down Christmas Tree Is a Metaphor for Her Life

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Dec. 18, 2018 1:51 PM

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is getting into the Christmas spirit.

The pop princess decked out her New York City apartment in all the decor needed to celebrity the holiday in style. Christmas trees, stockings and gifts adorned the modern, simplistic apartment, but Ariana put her own twist on the traditional Christmas decorations by going with a chic all-black color scheme. Not to mention literally flipping the tree upside down.

Her brother, Frankie Grande, showed off the eccentric tree in a recent Instagram photo that dazzled the world. "waiting for santa..." he wrote in a font that was also upside-down. 

Following the grand reveal, fans were dying to know what the inspiration behind the sleek stylings was. According to Ariana, it's a bit of a metaphor about her own life. "Sometimes life be upside-down," the singer joked to the camera men for TMZ. 

Ariana Grande's ''Thank U, Next'' Music Video Easter Eggs

Ariana spoke to the paparazzi while leaving 30 Rock in a glam black fur coat. She will be performing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.

Ariana's light-hearted joke comes after the pop star went through a dramatic weekend. The singer came under fire by Kanye West after she poked fun at his dispute with Drakeon Thursday. "I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn't mean no harm but I don't like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me," Kanye wrote the following Saturday. 

She then apologized to the rapper, but the drama escalated when her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidsongot involved by defending Kanye. Shortly after he made his statements, the comedian shared an alarming message, which was deleted, prompting the singer to try and rush to his side. However, Pete apparently turned the star away.

TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Controversy , Celebrities , Christmas , Apple News , Top Stories

