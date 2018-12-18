Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Appear to Split as Divorce Case Is Reignited

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Dec. 18, 2018 4:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham's love story may have come to an end... for the second time in seven months. 

The celebrity florist has seemingly reignited their divorce case, according to court documents obtained by E! News. On Dec. 13, Leatham filed a preliminary declaration of disclosure, which involves the exchange of financial information typically required of both parties in the initial stages of divorce proceedings.

In May 2018, the Arrow star filed for divorce from Leatham but the couple reconciled just two months later. 

All seemed well between Colton and Jeff this past October when they celebrated their wedding anniversary with heartfelt tributes on social media. "I can't remember what it was like before you, and I don't even know how we got here but maybe that's exactly what I needed," the 47-year-old gushed at the time. "Someone who could make me forget where I came from and someone who could make me love without knowing how to fall."

One year prior, the former lovebirds had exchanged vows during a star-studded wedding ceremony, which took place in Palm Springs, Calif. and was officiated by Kris Jenner

Photos

2018 Celebrity Breakups

As E! News previously reported, the sudden death of Colton's mom in March caused major turmoil in their marriage. As one source described, Colton, 30, "impulsively ended things with Jeff too soon as a result of his grief.." Additionally, another insider said Colton grew distant from his inner circle and "realized how isolated he'd been from his friends in the time he needed them most."

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Instagram

"Their relationship was never as perfect or romantic as they had publicly portrayed," the source explained. 

But by September, the Teen Wolf star and floral designer began wearing their wedding rings more consistently and sources said their relationship had only grown stronger. 

"Colton has continued to go through rough patches since his mother's death but he is getting better day by day and as he continues healing from his loss," a source revealed to E! News. "He is realizing that no one will love him like his mother, but no one will love him like Jeff has as well." 

Added another source, "They love and care about each other immensely and would love to find a way to make it work."

E! News has reached out to Colton's rep for comment. Jeff's attorney had no comment on the matter. 

The Blast was first to report the news. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Colton Haynes , Divorces , Breakups , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rita Ora

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra

Tyler Baltierra Says He Doesn't ''Deserve'' Catelynn Lowell While Clarifying Their ''Separation''

Ranking Celebrity Couples From Frosty to Steamy

Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt

Bachelor in Paradise's Astrid Loch Officially Moves to Canada for Kevin Wendt

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Enjoy Sweet Treats Together During Birthday Outing

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, The Hollywood Reporter, cover, December 2018

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Can't Agree Over Who Made the First Move

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Hollywood Film Awards

2018 Celebrity Breakups

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.