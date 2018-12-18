Here's Why Meghan Markle's Instagram Mysteriously Reactivated

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Dec. 18, 2018 12:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Brinsworth House Visit

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but it looks like Meghan Markle won't be returning to Instagram anytime soon.

Royal watchers were given a delightful surprise when they hopped on their Instagram timeline to find the Duchess of Sussex's Instagram account had seemingly been reactivated overnight. For a few hours, fans of the American actress were once again able to get a glimpse into the luxurious life of the former Instagram influencer. Photos that she took with her dogs, trips to London and so much more was thoroughly documented on the profile that had amassed over three million followers.

However, the account was reportedly missing key photos from the time period when she started dating Prince Harry. According to The Daily Mail, the newly-activated account showed that the last photo the Suits star shared was a collage of fans who read her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig. That was in April 2016. But, people who followed the star prior to the account's deletion clearly recalled the Duchess had been sharing photos up until it was revealed she and Harry were a couple. So, fans speculate the pics were deleted or archived at some point.

Photos

All the Clothes Meghan Markle Wore That Sold Out in 2018

While most people were overjoyed by the sudden change of heart, some were baffled by Meghan's choice to return to the social media app since she is now a royal. However, royal reporter Omid Scobie had a simple explanation that surely put a damper on the excitement. He revealed that the account was not reactivated voluntarily, but was the result of a "system glitch" on the app. 

Meghan personally chose to shut down her personal account in January of this year, soon after she and Prince Harry announced their engagement. In a January statement from Kensington Palace, it was explained that Meghan "has not used these accounts for some time, she has taken the decision to close them." Some people believe that it was due to royal protocol that she ditched the account, however, Scobie clarified in a tweet that "no one's not allowed" to use social media in the royal family.

"It was always her decision," Scobie stated.

Unfortunately, Meghan won't be returning to Instagram in time to start documenting her first pregnancy, but fans can still look to the Kensington Palace Instagram for cute photos of Meghan and Harry. Today, they shared a photo of Meghan visiting The Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home, where she participated in some arts and crafts

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Controversy , Royals , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hailee Steinfeld

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle Flaunts Baby Bump at Charity Outing

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Meghan Markle's Brother Wants Their Fractured Family to "Start Fresh"

Meghan Markle All Smiles in London Amid Continued Family Turmoil

Meghan Markle, Samantha Markle Grant

Samantha Markle Shades Meghan Markle and Fiercely Defends Their Father

ESC: Meghan Markle

Why Meghan Markle's Family Simply Can't Stop Taunting Her

Meghan Markle's Family Is Still Talking About Her

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.